King County re-affirms status as sanctuary county

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council reaffirmed its commitment to welcoming and actively supporting immigrants and refugees on Tuesday.

The council passed the welcoming jurisdiction policy by an 8-1 margin. King County Council member Reagan Dunn was the lone dissenting vote.

“This action builds on King County’s legacy and commitment to ensuring immigrants and refugees are not only welcome here, but they are protected here,” King County Council member Teresa Mosqueda said.

King County measure aims to make refugees, immigrants feel safe

Immigrants and refugees comprise 25% of the King County population. The measure aims to make it clear that everything that can be done will be done to make sure our immigrant and refugee populations feel safe. Mosqueda said it’s a matter of trust.

“We know that welcoming jurisdiction policies, like the one we are enhancing today, are critical for ensuring residents can trust their local government,” she said. “When welcoming jurisdiction policies are in place, they assure that every resident is able to trust their local government. That means more people attend school, more people attend public health clinics, more people can rely on county hospitals like ours, and critically, more people can trust their local law enforcement in moments of crisis.”

The measure is meant to counter what’s happening at the federal level with President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” passed and signed into law last week.

The council also intends to consider legislation that would ensure county employees do not cooperate with or assist with any surveillance programs.

