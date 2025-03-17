King County Metro is adding extra bus services

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro says it will add additional bus services beginning March 29, including hundreds of new weekend trips on key routes.

“Metro ridership is growing as more people embrace the region’s fast, frequent, and reliable transit network, seamlessly connecting buses and trains,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a news release. “With new Eastside train stations opening this spring, riders will enjoy even better community connections.”

The additional service is funded by the Seattle Transit Measure, which was approved by voters in November 2020. It supports transit access and frequency citywide. It’s funded by a 0.15% sales tax through early 2027.

What to expect

• Route 8: Eight new trips will be added on Saturday and 33 new trips will be added on Sunday.

• Route 36: 14 new trips will be added on Saturday and 36 new trips will be added on Sunday.

• Route 56: This route will have one fewer trip each weekday during the morning commute hours, which is a reduction in trips that are currently funded by the Seattle Transit Measure. These service hours will be re-invested in other routes to better meet the City’s policy goals and equity commitments.

• Route 107: Six trips will be added on weekdays, 61 trips will be added on Saturday and 63 trips will be added on Sunday.

• Route 124: One trip will be added on Saturday and two trips will be added on Sunday.

• RapidRide C Line: Buses will come about every 10 minutes or more frequently. This route will have fewer trips during afternoon commute hours, some of which were funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure. This change is to support Seattle’s equity goals, better align with transit need and demand, and be consistent with Metro’s RapidRide policies.

• RapidRide G Line: Two late night trips will be added for both weekday and weekend service.

• RapidRide H line: Five trips will be added on weekdays and three trips will be added on Saturday and Sunday.

Changes in Federal Way

Starting March 30, routes 177, 181, 182, 183, 187, 193 and 901 will switch to new bus stops at the Federal Way Downtown Station and the Federal Way Transit Center will close.

Sound Transit 2 Line

Two new Link stations open May 10 and Redmond bus routes 224, 250, 269, 930, and RapidRide B Line will update their routing at that time.





©2025 Cox Media Group