King County issues Stage 2 burn ban

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County issued a Stage 2 burn ban on Tuesday after previously issuing a Stage 1 ban in June.

The King County Fire Marshal said the ban is in response to hot and dry weather which creates high fire danger. Also, because of the “ongoing commitment of many local wildland firefighting resources outside the region.”

The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, including recreational campfires, pellet fire pits, cooking fires, and ceremonial fires. Anyone who fails to take immediate action to put out a fire can be charged, said King County.

The ban does not include propane or natural-gas-fired grills, fireplaces, fire tables, or enclosed pellet cooking smokers. Gas and charcoal grills can also be used. However, the Fire Marshal said to use caution when disposing of charcoal remains. Also, people who smoke should be extremely careful when putting out cigarettes.

The Seattle Fire Department reminded people to check their cars to make sure nothing could drag on the ground and create sparks while driving. Also, to avoid parking on dry grassy areas as hot components could start a fire.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice

“During this time of the year, when there’s high temperatures and dry conditions, residents need to exercise extreme caution to not start a fire,” King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricketts said. “Something as simple as starting an outdoor recreational fire or flicking a cigarette on the ground could result in something bigger and much more dangerous.”

Snohomish County and Pierce County issued burn bans in June.

As of Tuesday, a red flag warning is in effect around the western slopes of the North and Central Cascades..

