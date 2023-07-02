Washington wildfires in full force, counties impose burn bans as weather warms

Crews are currently battling wildfires throughout Washington and more counties are adding burn bans as the weather continues to warm up.

On Monday morning local crews will take over full efforts on the Roza Creek Fire in the Yakima River Canyon.

It’s now 75% contained after burning through 700 acres. Firefighters are working on hot spot patrols right now but it’s still unclear what started the fire.

Meanwhile, 200 people are still trying to get containment around the Moran Creek Fire near Arden in northeast Washington. It’s only about 60 acres big but it’s on steep terrain which makes it harder for crews to work and get it under control.

All the evacuation notices were lifted Sunday morning.

In Western Washington, Olympia Fire got to put some new equipment to work to handle a small brush fire Sunday morning.

Olympia fire fighters extinguished a brush fire this morning with their new foam generating equipment. Please be cautious with bbq’s, fireworks, and outdoor burning this holiday. Our unseasonably warm and dry weather has increased the threat of brush fires. Enjoy the 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/7IIrQA43n6 — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) July 1, 2023

It’s dry and hot out there so brush fire threats are getting worse.

Fire crews are asking you to be extra careful with BBQs, fireworks, and outdoor burning. And to help protect the environment and yourself, the list of counties imposing burn bans continues to grow.

On Friday, Island County imposed a Type 1 restriction that started Sunday. It bans all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas. But barbeque grills are allowed, along with recreational fires in designated areas, or on private property.

On June 2, King County issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the unincorporated areas. Yard debris fires are not allowed but recreational fires and grills are.

“We are coming into the busy summer season,” King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricketts said. “While it’s a time to celebrate and have fun with family and friends, it’s also a time when the risk of fire increases. Our first responders are working as fast as they can, but the community can do its part by being extra careful when burning or lighting fires.”

Snohomish County announced an outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas on June 9.

Pierce County also issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas on June 7.





