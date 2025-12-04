King County health department reports measles exposure at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — Public Health – Seattle & King County announced a person who has measles traveled through the airport earlier this month, creating a possible exposure risk.

The health department said that the adult had a connecting flight through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 11 and again on Nov. 17.

The person is from out of state and their vaccination status is unknown.

If you are not immune to measles or don’t know your vaccination status, and were at the airport on November 11th or November 17th, visit King County’s measles webpage for specific information about potential areas of exposure within the airport.

These were the likely exposure windows:

If you were at Seattle - Tacoma International Airport on November 11, 2025, the most likely time for symptoms is November 18th through December 2.

If you were at Seattle - Tacoma International Airport on November 17th, the likely time for symptoms is November 24th through December 8.

Public Health said it has been made aware of four other measles cases this year among people who traveled through King County but are not Washington state residents.

There have been 12 other cases of measles in Washington state residents this year.

People infected with measles can spread the disease before they know they are infected and before any rash appears.

King County health: what is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from about 4 days before the rash appears through 4 days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash.

Measles can lead to ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and rarely, encephalitis (brain inflammation) or death.

