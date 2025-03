A community meeting will be held tonight to discuss a campaign to improve road safety along an 11-mile stretch in southeast King County.

It’s an area where four people, including three children, were killed in a crash caused by a speeding driver.

The King County Target Zero Coalition is holding the meeting at Sunrise Elementary at 5pm.

Jason Sloss will have a preview ahead of the meeting on KIRO 7 News at 3pm.

