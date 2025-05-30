King County deputy charged for allegedly raping teen girl

Story originally posted at MyNorthwest.com

A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Ricardo Arturo Cueva was charged with rape in the third degree and sexual misconduct of a minor in the first degree, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Cueva turned himself in Friday to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) confirmed in a statement to MyNorthwest.

The investigating detective stated in court documents that he found Cueva had previously been accused of molestation in 2014.

Shortly after, Cueva started working with the Police Explorers at KCSO, a national volunteer program for young adults between 14 to 21 years old. Cueva met the girl, then 16 years old, through Police Explorers, according to court documents. After several ride-alongs, Cueva allegedly kissed the girl, who was then 17 years old, documents stated.

“After (the girl) turned 17, several more kisses and make-outs occurred in Deputy Cueva’s police vehicle. (The girl) remembered that at this time in Deputy Cueva’s career, he was in a high-visibility street task force for the Sheriff’s Office,” documents stated.

The incidents then escalated, with the girl going to Cueva’s house months later, where he reportedly raped her.

Cueva has been placed on administrative leave, KCSO noted, and will remain on leave while the situation is investigated by SPD and the sheriff’s office’s Internal Investigations Unit.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office takes any allegations of criminal misconduct very seriously, and we will work closely and diligently with our law enforcement partners as this matter unfolds,” KCSO wrote.

©2025 Cox Media Group