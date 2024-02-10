King County Deputies bust Sinaloa Cartel associate

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office say they busted a drug operation run by a Sinaloa Cartel associate on Wednesday.

The suspect was distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in Shoreline, Index, and several other areas in north King and Snohomish Counties.

Throughout the operation, law enforcement confiscated:

• 36,900 M-3 Fentanyl pills

• 9 pounds Fentanyl power

• 6 pounds of methamphetamine

• 1.8 pounds of heroin

• 2060 MDMA pills

• $8,968 cash

• One car

“This operation covered a vast geographical area and required hours of surveillance and multiple search warrants,” said a spokesperson. “We couldn’t have done it without the assistance of multiple KCSO deputies around King County, Shoreline Police Department SET, SeaTac SET, our King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, and Lake Stevens Police Department.”

“Our deputies, detectives, and police partners are working tirelessly to enhance safety within our communities and remove narcotics from our neighborhoods!” they continued.

