King County candidates gear up for primaries

SEATTLE, WASH. — King County’s council has four seats up for grabs in this year’s election cycle – but only two will be impacted by the primaries.

Two of the seats on the council have incumbents running unopposed. Girmay Zahilay in King Count District 2 and Claudia Balducci in District 6 are these candidates.

For Districts 8 and 4 there are three candidates vying to clear through the primary to the general election including council member Teresa Mosqueda. KIRO 7′s political analyst Alex Hayes believes moderates have a strong chance to advance.

“I think what we’re basically going to see is status quo in the King County council the big change there was when the partisan majority got slightly bigger for the democrats with the defeat of Kathy Lambert,” said Hayes.

But if Teresa Mosqueda wins the race, it would force a special election to fill her Seattle City Council Seat.

For more information about voting in Seattle visit the King County Website.

