King County Assessor John Wilson ordered to wear GPS monitor

King County Assessor John Wilson is now under tighter court supervision after a judge ordered him to wear a GPS ankle monitor, citing concerns he would not follow court orders in a domestic violence case.

A Seattle judge said she lost confidence in Wilson’s compliance after a recent social media post appeared to show him celebrating the fact that he had not been required to wear the device. The post came hours after a previous court ruling allowed Wilson to avoid GPS monitoring due to alleged health concerns, including the need to wear compression socks and soak his legs daily.

Images circulated online, first reported by PubliCola, appeared to show Wilson in a hot tub with a caption referencing soaking his legs after a “productive and successful week,” drawing scrutiny from the court.

Wilson is charged with two misdemeanor domestic violence counts for allegedly violating a no-contact order involving his ex-fiancée. He’s been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from her home and workplace. He has pleaded not guilty.

The King County Council has twice voted unanimously to call for Wilson’s resignation as the case moves forward.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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