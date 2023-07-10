Kids hide from Kent burglar while brother calls 911; suspect spotted on roof arrested

KENT, Wash. — Four kids hid inside a room as their older brother called 911 after a suspected burglar was seen inside their Kent home.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to the 27500 block of 140th Avenue Southeast after a young man called 911 and said he was home with four younger siblings and could hear a suspect inside the house.

The man said his 11-year-old sister had seen the suspect in the home. She then ran upstairs and locked herself and her siblings inside a room.

When Kent officers arrived, they found a sliding door in the back of the house that was wide open. The home was carefully searched by police but the suspect had fled.

As other officers searched for the suspect, 911 dispatchers started to receive calls from neighbors in the area who said they had seen or heard a suspicious person in or around their homes and properties who was trespassing and jumping over fences.

One caller said that a person was on their roof, but jumped off once they were seen.

Kent officers found the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Redmond, and took him into custody. He was identified by the original 911 caller as the man who was seen inside the home.

The man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and related charges.

In a news release, Kent Police thanked every neighbor who called 911 because the information directly helped officers find the suspect.





