‘Kia Boyz’ allegedly execute a crime spree in south King County

The “Kia Boyz” strike again.

Renton police chased down a 14- and 16-year-old, but are still looking for two other teen suspects — a 14- and 15-year-old — in what they said was a “crime spree” in south King County.

Officers were alerted to the incident Tuesday afternoon when two boys, ages 8 and 10, called 911 saying they were threatened with a gun by a passenger in a red sedan near Edmonds Ave. NE and Ferndale Ave. NE in Renton.

Later that afternoon, a Renton resident reported a red Hyundai Sonata had been stolen. Then, police were alerted to a similar car driving erratically along Lake Washington Blvd.

They located the car after a search by the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter.

The sheriff’s office captured video of the chase from Renton to Southcenter Mall. The teens were driving a stolen red Hyundai, blowing through red lights and going more than 65 miles per hour.

“It’s a red Hyundai Sonata,” the alert sent over police radio. “The backseat passenger is armed.”

Police said the four teenagers made it to Southcenter Mall but crashed into a pole, then took off on foot.

“We are lucky no one was injured in this situation, but it’s only a matter of time,” Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt said in a press release.

Officers caught and arrested two of the suspects, with two more on the loose.

Detectives found a large amount of stolen marijuana products in the vehicle from the same shop. Authorities called the shop and learned of a robbery.

“Juvenile crime is an epidemic,” warned Chief Jon Schuldt. “We see it almost daily.”

The two teens arrested were released to their families.

“We need not only to start talking about this escalating situation, but we need to start focusing on solutions, which include accountability for actions,” Schuldt said.

Story originally posted at mynorthwest.com

