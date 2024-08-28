Kentwood HS teacher charged with sexual misconduct

COVINGTON, Wash. — A Kentwood High School teacher is on administrative leave after he was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor earlier this month.

Charging documents state the teacher, 55-year-old Steve Bilvais, took advantage of his position at the Covington school to have a two-year sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student between Oct. 1, 2017, and June 10, 2019.

The documents allege that Bilvais clearly knew their relationship was illegal, as he told the student he could lose his job or go to jail if anyone found out.

“The defendant’s behavior causes the State great concern that he is likely to commit a violent sexual offense against other minors if released from custody,” charging documents dated Aug. 9 said.

The victim told investigators they were “hypervigilant” about electronic communication and took such steps as using iCloud Notes because they were sneakier.

Bilvais pleaded not guilty to the charge on Aug. 22.

Court records show he doesn’t have any previous criminal convictions or warrants.

