KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) is responding to an incident they are treating as a possible officer-involved shooting.

Puget Sound Fire is also responding and posted that 68th Avenue South is closed between South 216th Street and South 220th Street in Kent.

KPD says limited information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group