Kent police and King County deputies team up to stop car pursuit

Actions taken by Kent Police were praised by the King County incident sergeant for their help in bringing a high-speed pursuit to an end and arresting four suspects.

On May 10, around 5 a.m., King County Sheriff’s deputies received help from Kent police with stopping a stolen vehicle they were pursuing headed into Kent.

According to Kent police, the car being pursued was stolen and used in an armed robbery in Seattle on May 9.

As the car approached the city of Kent, police stood ready to assist the deputies.

The car turned into a parking lot in the 25000 block of 104th Avenue Southeast, and the suspects fled on foot.

Two suspects were immediately caught, and the other two were caught shortly after jumping a fence onto Kent-Meridian High School.

Kent police were not able to confirm the identity or ages of the suspects.

The incident sergeant sent a letter of appreciation to the Kent Police Chief for the speed and professionalism his officers displayed.

No information was provided on the status of the suspects.













