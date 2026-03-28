Kent police investigating ‘suspicious death’ as homicide

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death.”

On March 26, around 10 a.m., Kent PD responded to a home on the east hill in response to an unconscious 50-year-old woman.

Officers and paramedics tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During Kent police’s investigation, they found that the circumstances of the woman’s death were suspicious enough to treat her death as a homicide.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov

If you have information that is time sensitive, call the non-emergency dispatch line 253-852-2121 or 911.

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