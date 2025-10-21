Kent police dog helps corner domestic violence suspect after motorcycle chase

Kent Police said officers arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman on Kent’s East Hill after he attempted to escape on a motorcycle and briefly ran away from police early this weekend.

Police said a 911 caller reported that a man had assaulted a woman inside a home and then ran away.

The caller told dispatchers they believed he had been drinking and might try to drive.

Officer Thompson arrived at the scene within minutes.

As he approached the home, he saw a motorcycle’s headlight in the driveway.

The driver, matching the suspect’s description, sped toward the officer before taking off.

Thompson turned around, turned on his emergency lights, and began to follow.

Police said about 16 seconds later, the rider crashed the motorcycle and ran away, jumping over a nearby fence.

According to investigators, the suspect had struck the victim multiple times with an object, including blows to her head.

Police said he was armed with a knife during the attack, caused damage inside the home, and was known to have access to firearms.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the area.

K9 Officer Flesher and his police dog, Gambit, began tracking the suspect’s scent while Officer Bertolacci used a drone to help locate him.

Police announced loudly that a K9 track was starting before the search began.

Gambit quickly focused on a nearby backyard.

Before the dog reached him, police said the man — described as a man in his mid-30s from Kent — walked back toward the motorcycle and surrendered.

He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree assault–domestic violence and eluding.

