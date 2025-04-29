Kent PD investigating sexual assault along Lake Fenwick trail

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police are actively investigating a sexual assault that occurred on a trail at Lake Fenwick Park last week.

Detectives believe multiple people were on the trail when the assault occurred-- Tuesday, April 22, between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. along a trail near the water.

“The information we have currently, does not suggest that there is an ongoing safety threat to the public,” Kent Police said in a press release.

Investigators are urging anyone who was at the park during that time and observed anything unusual, heard anything suspicious, or spoke with the victim to come forward.

Residents who live along Lake Fenwick Road, both north and south of the lake, are also asked to check their security cameras for any footage captured along the roadway during the timeframe mentioned above.

If you have relevant video or information, call the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group