Kent officers arrest Federal Way carjacking suspect after chase

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police arrested a carjacking suspect who officers say stole a car at gunpoint in Federal Way on Wednesday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were alerted that a Lexus was stolen by an armed man in Federal Way and the owner was tracking the car, which was on Kent’s East Hill.

Officers went to the area to try to locate the stolen car, and Kent PD Officer Alatorre contacted the car’s owner and asked to receive updates directly.

Alatorre was told that King County deputies saw the car near the 17700 block of Southeast 272nd but were unable to pull it over. He then looked up the types of headlights and taillights on the Lexus so it would be easier to recognize.

Around 11:50 p.m., the car’s owner told the officer that the Lexus was near the 11500 block of Southeast 217th. The officer found the Lexus and tried to pull it over, but it didn’t stop and a chase began.

Other officers with spike strips tried to predict where the car was heading, but the Lexus was speeding and running red lights, so out of a concern for safety, officers ended the chase.

Shortly after, officers found the car on the West Hill of Kent, and the driver appeared to be heading to a freeway onramp where he would have to slow down to make the turn.

Once the car slowed, Alatorre did two PIT maneuvers, which stopped the Lexus.

Federal Way officers arrived and took the driver into custody.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Seattle man, was arrested on three counts of eluding, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle in Kent. Federal Way Police will determine possible charges for the carjacking.





©2023 Cox Media Group