Kent officer shoots armed man on Des Moines beach after crisis response

A Kent police officer shot a 58-year-old man on a Des Moines beach Friday evening after authorities responded to reports of an armed individual who had threatened himself and family members, according to police.

Around 4:45 p.m., Kent police officers were called to assist Des Moines police in the 27000 block of 10th Avenue South, where a man was reported to have pointed a gun at himself and his relatives before leaving on foot.

Officers began searching the area, using both foot patrols and a drone, while deploying crisis negotiators to de-escalate the situation.

A short time later, police found the man on a nearby beach. During the encounter, a Kent officer shot him.

Police and medical personnel, who had been staged nearby, immediately provided first aid before the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains under care.

Authorities said an officer on the scene sustained injuries but was not involved in the shooting. That officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team, which reviews police use of force incidents, handles the investigation.

As per standard protocol, the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigative team will provide further details about the case.





©2025 Cox Media Group