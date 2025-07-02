Kent man accused of drunkenly waking up his entire apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of waking up his entire apartment complex by drunkenly revving his car and yelling racial slurs at people.

The Kent Police Department said the man was almost three times the legal limit to drive.

“You can be this drunk in your home if you want, but his proximity to his vehicle that had recently been loudly revving, and his refusal to stop yelling at now 4 a.m. made it a problem,” the department said.

Multiple calls came into 911 about the noise.

When officers arrived, neighbors said they’d tried multiple times to tell the man to be quiet, but he refused and started getting aggressive.

Officers said they tried everything to get the man to go inside and sleep off the alcohol, but he refused.

They said they could hear his friend on his phone encouraging him to go inside, too.

“He still refused, remained loud, and was decidedly not going to allow others to sleep,” the department said.

He was ultimately arrested for causing a public disturbance.

“If you are drunk, try to listen to your friends and neighbors who are telling you to pipe down and go inside,” the department said. “They are doing you a solid and honestly, we would rather be out patrolling for DUIs, or burglars than giving you a ride to the jail because you’re noisy.”

