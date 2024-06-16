Kent home catches fire for the second time

KENT, wash. — A Kent home burned for the second time this year early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 100 block of Naden Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and found the vacant house fully engulfed in flames.

Puget Sound Fire fought flames at this same home in early February.

Because of the structural damage from the first fire, firefighters had to fight this one defensively to protect themselves.

They extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes and checked for hotspots, but luckily no injuries were reported.

While they aren’t necessarily sure of the cause of the fire and are still investigating, Puget Sound Fire said they anticipate unhoused people who were thought to be staying there may have been the cause.

According to Puget Sound Fire, there were a few outbuildings and sheds around the home, and the fire appears to have started there and then spread to the house.

When the fire first burned the home in early February, a neighbor told KIRO 7, “This is like a main strip for the homeless, they are constantly back there,” he said. “They burned down the house on the other side.”

