Kayaker finds dead body in Crab Creek near Beverly

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A dead body was found in Crab Creek near Beverly in central Washington on Saturday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The body was found by a kayaker approximately 3.5 miles east of State Route 243 near Beverly in southwestern Grant County. Royal Slope Fire-Rescue-EMS and Grant County Fire District 8 assisted the sheriff’s office in performing a day-long operation to carefully recover the body.

“Deputies used a drone to pinpoint the body,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated. “For safety reasons, they returned at dawn on Sunday to begin the recovery.”

The recovery was further complicated by dense overgrowth that blocked access to the body.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office is working to notify the victim’s family and determine the cause of death.

Anyone who may have information for investigators is asked to call (509) 762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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