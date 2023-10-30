Kaiser reaches tentative agreement with Washington healthcare workers, averting strike

RENTON, Wash. — As some healthcare workers were poised to strike on Wednesday, union leaders reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente Washington.

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW announced the news of a new four-year labor contract on Monday morning after bargaining had concluded.

With the tentative agreement, the union withdrew its notice to strike. Members will vote on whether to ratify the contract on Wednesday.

The union said details of the deal won’t be made available until after the vote.

Though the National Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which includes SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, reached a tentative national agreement with Kaiser Permanente on Oct. 13, Washington Kaiser workers continued to negotiate a separate contract to address staffing shortages and pay increases.

On the same day, union members voted to authorize a strike, which has now been withdrawn.

“If ratified, the agreements offer SEIU Healthcare 1199NW members and Coalition-represented employees competitive wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable job training opportunities that support their economic well-being, advance our shared mission, and keep Kaiser Permanente a best place to work and receive care,” a Monday news release from SEIU Healthcare 1199NW said.

