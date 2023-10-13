Washington Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers authorize strike

SEATTLE — Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers in Washington state voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

Unless an agreement is reached by midnight on Oct. 31, 3,000 workers will strike on Nov. 1.

A news release from SEIU Healthcare 1199NW said the decision was made over the “corporation’s bad-faith bargaining, unfair labor practices, and refusal to address chronic short-staffing concerns.”

The union said 99% of its members voted in favor of striking.

Though the National Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which includes SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, reached a tentative national agreement with Kaiser Permanente overnight, Washington Kaiser workers continue to negotiate a separate contract to address staffing shortages and pay increases.

The union represents healthcare workers at 36 Kaiser Permanente facilities across Washington.

Healthcare workers in the union have been in contract negotiations with Kaiser since June.

