Jury says deadly force was necessary in 2019 Seattle police shooting

A King County inquest jury said Wednesday that Seattle Police officers were justified in their use of deadly force against 31-year-old Ryan Smith back in May of 2019.

On July 13, 2026, the inquest began into the death of Smith, the man shot and killed by Seattle police in 2019, to determine whether it was what the court deems “justified homicide.”

The jury returned on Wednesday morning, saying the officer’s use of deadly force was necessary when confronting Smith.

This inquest was part of a more than 7-year investigation into the circumstances surrounding Smith’s death.

The incident took place on May 8, 2019. Police bodycam footage showed officers kicking in a door, following a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend was threatening to kill her.

Video released from the day shows 31-year-old Smith raising a knife and taking a step forward when two officers open fire, hitting him multiple times.

At the time, Rose Johnson, Smith’s mother, said her son had a substance abuse problem and dealt with depression.

Johnson claims police should have recognized that and tried to engage her son through dialogue.

The inquest jury’s findings specifically addressed whether the officers’ use of deadly force was necessary and not by criminal means.

For Officer Ryan Beecroft, six jurors responded yes to the necessity of deadly force and no to criminal means.

Officer Chris Myers received the same response from all six jurors on both questions.

On the issue of whether Beecroft or Myers acted criminally during the shooting, jurors responded no unanimously for both.

Two jurors told KIRO 7 that they felt the process ran fairly during the inquest and that they were not necessarily making a judgment on the shooting but were answering questions of facts posed to them.

One juror noted that the decision ultimately came down to the perceived posture of Smith and how he was holding the knife. One juror also mentioned that the vast majority of questions had unanimous answers.

©2026 Cox Media Group