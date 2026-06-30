‘June-uary’ gloom will break by the Fourth of July

Following some Saturday rainfall, we’re locked in a cool and mainly cloudy weather pattern for the next few days, though I expect a little more sunshine around the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will remain five to ten degrees cooler than normal for this time on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the World Cup match in Seattle on Wednesday between Belgium and Senegal, it will be in the 60s but mainly dry!

The warmup that I’m forecasting doesn’t start to kick in until Friday. Highs will be a little closer to 70 degrees in Seattle.

For our friends in the eastern U.S., a brutal heat wave (with high humidity) will have the “feels like” temperature in the 105-110° or worse range from Wednesday through Friday, with some spots in the oppressive and dangerous heat through the Fourth of July!

Meanwhile, back closer to home, the trough of low pressure keeping us cool and a little unsettled across the Northwest will break down and be replaced by weak high pressure starting this holiday weekend.

I expect highs to be in the 70s to near 80 with more sunshine for the Fourth of July and Sunday, with the warmer than normal temperatures continuing through next week.

While extreme heat doesn’t look in the offing too soon around the Northwest, fire danger will continue to increase across the whole area, so be careful — especially with any fireworks or outdoor cooking and grilling over the Fourth weekend!

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