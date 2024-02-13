John Legend coming to Woodinville with an intimate show this summer

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend will perform intimate versions of his greatest hits on back-to-back dates this summer at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville.

The shows are on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

The setlist is guaranteed to include his big three, “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Tonight.”

The show is called “An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories.” Along with his hits and songs from his new album, he will tell stories of his hugely successful career and his life.

Legend released his debut album in 2004 and in the nearly two decades since has won 12 Grammys. However, his talents go beyond just music, he also has the distinction of being an EGOT winner, meaning he has won all four of the major American performing arts awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

For many, Legend is just as famous for his life off the stage. He is married to model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who often shares the couple’s home life on social media. The couple have four kids together. Legend is sure to share that part of himself this summer as well.

