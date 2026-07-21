Jimothy, Seattle’s internet-famous raccoon, gets official bobblehead

SEATTLE — Seattle’s internet-famous raccoon, Jimothy, is getting his own bobblehead.

Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead of the tiny torso trash panda.

“Standing on a rectangular, grass-like textured base bearing his name, the Jimothy bobblehead is a replica of the popular gray-furred raccoon known for its shortened, round, orb-like appearance,” the museum shared in a news release.

The bobbleheads will be individually numbered and are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. You can purchase yours here. They are $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in December.

“We’re excited to unveil the first bobblehead of Jimothy, Seattle’s newest hometown hero who has a growing fan base across the nation,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead will be the perfect way for fans of Jimothy to show off their love and support for the pop culture icon and celebrate ‘Jimothy Summer!’”

KIRO 7 first introduced you to the quirky creature last week.

The raccoon was named “Jimothy” by Kiana Hall after she spotted the eccentric-looking critter roaming the Ballard neighborhood. Why Jimothy? “Because he just “looks like a Jimothy,” she said in her video post that went viral.

Since that post, multiple people have come forward to report sightings of the raccoon. In one clip, it is seen walking around on a deck. Other images show it drinking out of a dog bowl in a backyard and sitting in a tree.

Its bizarre appearance and elusiveness have prompted some to compare it to cryptids like the chupacabra or Bigfoot.

He’s captured the hearts of countless people online – including Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck. Rinck will issue a proclamation on Sunday, commemorating summer 2026 as ‘Jimothy Summer.’

It’ll take place on July 26 at noon at Bergen Place Park near the Ballard Farmer’s Market.

“We invite all local artists to bring their Jimothy-themed art for a friendly art competition,” the councilmember posted online. “Long live, Jimothy!”

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