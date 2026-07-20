Proclamation planned for ‘Jimothy,’ Seattle’s eccentric raccoon

SEATTLE — Move over, ‘Hot Rat Summer’ – there’s a new Seattle sensation stealing this season.

Jimothy— the city’s now internet-famous raccoon will be honored this week in his Ballard neighborhood.

The tiny trash panda is stealing hearts online – including that of City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

Rinck will issue a proclamation on Sunday, commemorating summer 2026 as ‘Jimothy Summer.’

It’ll take place on July 26 at noon at Bergen Place Park near the Ballard Farmer’s Market.

“We invite all local artists to bring their Jimothy-themed art for a friendly art competition,” the councilmember posted online. “Long live, Jimothy!”

KIRO 7 first introduced you to Jimothy last week. A viral Instagram post captured the strange-looking raccoon running through a yard. It racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and has been reposted countless times. Since then, the internet has been filled with tributes to the cute little creature:

KIRO 7 reached out to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife about the raccoon. A spokesperson said it is unclear what caused its unusual appearance. If you see Jimothy, WDFW said to leave him alone. It appears he is more than capable of moving and feeding himself.

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