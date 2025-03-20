Jimmy Kimmel declares ‘Gonzaga isn’t real’ ahead of March Madness

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

As Gonzaga University prepares for its 26th straight March Madness tournament, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel used his platform to spread the word on one of his favorite conspiracy theories: Gonzaga isn’t real.

“The files I want to see released have nothing to do with JFK. The files I want to see are related to a conspiracy theory that I’ve been following since 2019,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “Involving an imaginary college that only seems to come to life at this time of the year, the widespread hoax known as Gonzaga University that is once again going to the NCAA college basketball tournament despite any shred of evidence that a school exists.”

Kimmel has been spreading this conspiracy theory for years, believing the school was made up to bust brackets and win basketball games.

“They claim it’s up in Spokane, Washington; I’ve seen no evidence of it,” Kimmel said. “Go to Google. Search Gonzaga. All you’ll get are basketball videos.”

Beef between Gonzaga and Kimmel

This has been part of a lengthy, friendly back-and-forth between Kimmel and the university. The school has responded on social media many times providing evidence that there is a real university, and it is not a front to win March Madness games.





The organizers of Spokane’s 3-on-3 Hoopfest basketball event have previously invited Kimmel for him to join, while social media accounts related to Spokane tourism continue to pester him over his claims.

An online petition was even created to request that Kimmel serve as the university’s commencement speaker. More than 1,200 people signed it.

“It’s an imaginary school made it up to win basketball games,” Kimmel said. “And they’re all in on it.”

Gonzaga has 46 victories in the NCAA “March Madness” Tournament across 27 total appearances. The university has made the Sweet 16 round 14 times, including nine straight trips from 2015 to 2024 — when the beef with Kimmel started.

Gonzaga also has six Elite Eight appearances and has twice appeared in the national championship game, losing both times. The Gonzaga Bulldogs lost 71–65 to North Carolina in 2017 and 86–70 to Baylor in 2021.

Mark Few has been the head coach of Gonzaga men’s basketball since 1999.

Gonzaga faces off against Georgia in the first round of the tournament in a battle of the Bulldogs Thursday at 1:35 p.m.

