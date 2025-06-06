Jefferson County theft and burglary suspect climbs 80 feet up tree to evade capture

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A man wanted in two separate theft and burglary cases in Thurston County was arrested on Memorial Day, but not before hiding in a tree 80 feet above the ground for eight hours.

Deputies found the man’s vehicle concealed in a wooded area near Mill Road in Port Townsend and called for backup. Before that could arrive, the man ran off toward Caswell Brown Village.

Using a drone, deputies tracked the suspect as he climbed approximately 80 feet up a large cedar tree in an attempt to evade capture.

Deputy Ash Moore and Port Townsend Police Officer Fudally led a lengthy negotiation effort as the man repeatedly threatened to harm himself and refused to come down.

After nearly eight hours of communication, they successfully persuaded him to descend safely.

Port Angeles PD, Port Townsend PD, Sequim PD, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol, East Jefferson Fire Rescue, and Believe in Recovery all responded to the incident to assist.

The suspect was evaluated by medics on scene and transported to Jefferson Healthcare as a precaution.

