JD Vance’s plane makes emergency landing in Milwaukee due to door malfunction

A charter plane carrying Senator JD Vance, the running mate of former president Donald Trump, made an emergency landing in Milwaukee on Friday after a door seal malfunctioned, according to a statement from the campaign and the Washington Post.

The Boeing 737, which had just departed from Milwaukee, declared an emergency and returned to the airport for repairs.

After the issue was resolved, the plane continued its flight to Cincinnati, where Vance live.

Vance had been in Milwaukee to attend a campaign event hosted by the city’s police association.

After an emergency landing in Milwaukee, a Vance spokesperson says his pilot "advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee. As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 16, 2024

The incident follows a similar occurrence last week when Trump’s plane was diverted while en route to a rally in Montana.

Boeing, which manufactures the 737 model used by Vance, has faced increased scrutiny regarding the assembly process of its 737 Max aircraft.

Earlier this year, an Alaska Airlines flight experienced a midair blowout that left a hole in the fuselage.

Sen. Vance was traveling with his wife, his dog, campaign staff, and a group of reporters at the time of the incident.

