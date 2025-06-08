Jaws of life used to free driver after crash in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — One person was injured in a crash on State Route 2 in Snohomish on Saturday night, Snohomish Fire said in a release.

At around 10:20 p.m., a driver hit a guardrail at high speed, went off the roadway, and became trapped in the car, the release said.

Crews used the jaws of life to free the driver and brought them to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Snohomish Fire.

State Route 2 was closed for close to an hour while debris was cleared from the roadway. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group