‘It’s mine now. Get out:’ Man sentenced for carjacking driver with ‘ghost gun’ in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Seattle man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for an armed carjacking in Pioneer Square last summer, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Louis Montel De’Andre Dowers, 32, pleaded guilty in April to carjacking and using a firearm.

U.S. District Judge John H. Chun handed down the sentence Monday in a Seattle courtroom, calling Dowers’ actions “terrifying crimes.”

According to court documents, the incident began on June 9 outside the Seattle Team Shop on Occidental Avenue South. A man was sitting in his parked BMW while his wife shopped when Dowers approached him, pulling a gun and telling him to leave, declaring, “It’s mine now. Get out.”

Seattle man sentenced to six years for armed carjacking in Pioneer Square

Police said officers tracked the stolen vehicle to Auburn, near a local middle school. A King County deputy then found and arrested Dowers. He was found carrying a privately manufactured gun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

The victims shared how the trauma still affects them during sentencing. In a written statement, they described living with the “moment of terror… every single day” and said the attack had “robbed [them] of peace.”

A restitution hearing is scheduled for October 27, 2025.

©2025 Cox Media Group