‘It’s just heartless’: Family devastated after they discover their cows were killed in Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A family is asking for help to find whoever is responsible for killing two cattle in Auburn in the middle of the night.

“It’s just heartless and horrible,” said cattle owner Holly Peterson.

Peterson and her husband have raised beef cattle for years, but they have never dealt with something so terrible as what was discovered Friday morning on their rented pasture. When she went to feed the animals and saw two on the ground, she was in shock.

“I tried hollering thinking that they were laying down, but I just knew something wasn’t something wasn’t right,” said Peterson.

A dead steer and cow were shot in the head and the cow’s unborn calf was also lost.

The couple’s plan was to have their two young kids help raise the calf.

“We were looking so forward to her having her first calf, having our first calf, and it was just her laying there, just shot dead – that was hard, that was really hard,” said Peterson.

The couple believes the cattle were killed in the middle of the night.

“We just kind of mind our own business – no idea who would do such a thing at all,” said Peterson.

She says the cattle were worth around $14,000 and would’ve been used to feed their family and others.

They have a GoFundMe account, with the idea to offer a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“I don’t want it to happen to us again. I never want this to happen to anybody. It’s heartbreaking.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but has not identified a suspect.

