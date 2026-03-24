ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Three residents and their dogs were displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Issaquah.

According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, crews were on the scene of the residential house fire along Ridgewood Place SE at around 11 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters report that the residents were alerted by smoke detectors and evacuated safely.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and shift into overhaul, according to EF&R, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the three displaced residents and their dogs.

Issaquah residents and dogs displaced by overnight fire Photo Courtesy: Eastside Fire & Rescue

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