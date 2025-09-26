Issaquah police: Woman shielded by no-contact order damaged estranged husband’s car

Issaquah police say a road-rage incident involving an estranged couple on I-90 may lead to charges of malicious mischief.

On Sept. 18 at about 5:48 p.m., Issaquah officers were called to the westbound I-90 on-ramp near Highlands Drive Northeast after a report of harassment that began as a court order violation and escalated into an alleged assault on a vehicle.

Police said the case involves a man and his estranged wife, who are under a no-contact order that names him as the respondent and her as the protected party.

The man later went to the Issaquah Police Department and told officers his wife had followed him and acted aggressively on the road.

According to the report, the two encountered each other unexpectedly while driving.

The man told police his wife began tailing his black BMW, cutting him off and driving erratically.

Concerned about violating the order, he said he contacted his attorney, who advised him to immediately call police.

The man pulled over on the I-90 on-ramp near 150th Avenue Southeast to wait for officers, but his wife allegedly stopped as well, got out of her car, and struck his window and door with an orange bottle.

Officers later saw orange paint transfer, scratches, and dents on the BMW.

The man also gave investigators video evidence of the encounter.

The woman drove away before officers arrived.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate her vehicle.

Based on witness statements, video evidence, and visible damage, officers established probable cause to recommend a charge of third-degree malicious mischief, classified as domestic violence under Washington law.

The case remains open as the investigation continues.

