Issaquah officer stops three drivers with fake trip permits in one day

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says that one of their police officers stopped not one, but three cars with counterfeit trip permits in a single day.

The first car was stopped for a fake permit, and the office found four additional counterfeit permits.

At another stop, the same officer found three more fraudulent permits.

The last car the officer stopped, the person had tapped over the permit date.

A trip permit allows individuals without a state-issued license plate or tags to drive legally on the road.

Faking or altering a trip permit is a misdemeanor under state law.

People found with an fake or altered a trip permit will be cited if caught.

