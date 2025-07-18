Is Snohomish County getting the ‘short end of the stick’ in Republic Services strike?

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Several Snohomish County communities are without a free drop-off for their trash as the strike of Republic Services employees enters its ninth day.

Thousands of customers in Edmonds, Lynwood, and Snohomish are currently forced to pay to bring their trash to a transfer station or allow it to build up at their homes until an agreement is reached.

Places like Sammamish, Bellevue, and Renton contract directly with Republic Services with agreements that require free drop-off sites when a second consecutive trash day.

Edmonds and Lynwood have several trash providers, meaning there is no contract for these stipulations.

“They didn’t provide anything in upper Snohomish,” Marlon Waske said, who was dropping his trash off at the transfer station in Mountlake Terrace.

Marlon didn’t have too much trouble transporting trash in his truck; he thinks that at this time, it’s a worthy sacrifice.

“I don’t mind, I support the union,” Waske said.

Transfer stations in the county cost $20 for the first 350 pounds of garbage, compared to the free sites in other communities.

Spokespeople for the City of Edmonds, City of Lynwood, and Snohomish County all say the Washington Utility and Transportation Commission (WUTC) manages Republic Services operations.

A WUTC spokesperson said in an email that the commission requires either alternative pickup options or bill credits when a second trash day is missed.

“While we can’t require a company to collect trash immediately, we can take enforcement action if there is a violation of the tariff. Currently, our enforcement action would be limited to bill credits,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The commission notes people should file complaints if they’re unhappy with the situation in order to help get credits for missed service and help the Commission determine whether further investigation is necessary:

Call 888-333-9882 (Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m.)

Email consumer@utc.wa.gov

Or submit a complaint online: File a Complaint

It leaves people who lugged pounds of garbage in their cars, just to pay for the transfer station, little immediate relief.

“We shouldn’t be getting the short end of the stick,” Mike Oling said, a Republic customer dropping off trash in Mountlake Terrace.

“I’m retired now and thank goodness for that, so I can sit in this line and take stuff to the transfer station instead of waiting for Republic Services to do it’s ridiculous.” Oling continued.

Republic Services says it has six drop-off locations operating and claims the company is in the process of creating more, but provided no details of locations or operation times.

The only drop-off station in Snohomish County will be open on Saturday, though other smaller communities have expressed hesitancy about the set-ups being able to handle people from outside the community.

On Thursday, KIRO 7 learned of a ‘fact-sheet’ Republic Services was circulating.

The company claimed that the Boston Teamsters Local 25—the first Teamsters unit to strike—refused to negotiate on Friday.

In an email, Teamsters spokespeople denied that claim, saying they will be bargaining on Friday.

Locally, that same fact sheet reiterated that the soonest time for Teamsters Local 252 will negotiate is July 30th.

