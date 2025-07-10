Is Outlook down? Thousands of users are having issues accessing their email

If you use Microsoft Outlook and are having trouble accessing your emails, you’re not alone.

Downdetector shows that there were more than 2,700 issues reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

“We identified an issue with the initial fix, and we’ve corrected it,” Microsoft 365 Status wrote on X. “We’re continuing to deploy the fix, and we’re closely monitoring the deployment to ensure no further issues are encountered.”

The issue began sometime on Wednesday and has continued into Thursday for some users.

Microsoft has not said what caused the issue.

