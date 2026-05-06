IRS extends WA tax deadline again after storms, flooding

Washington residents affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began in December now have until Aug. 5 to file their federal tax returns and make payments.

The new deadline replaces an earlier May 1 extension, giving taxpayers in the disaster area several more months of breathing room. The expanded relief also covers more counties and Tribal nations than the original declaration, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced.

The relief follows a federal disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after straight-line winds, atmospheric rivers, and flooding battered communities across the state beginning Dec. 9, 2025.

WA’s expanded relief now covers 26 counties, 25 Tribal nations

Taxpayers who live in or have a business in Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Samish, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima counties had already qualified under the original extension. Nine additional counties — Asotin, Clark, Cowlitz, Garfield, Klickitat, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skamania, and Wahkiakum — are now included.

Twenty-five Tribal nations also qualify, including the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Puyallup Tribe, the Lummi Nation, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and the Tulalip Tribes.

The Aug. 5 deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments, 2025 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts, estimated tax payments, and quarterly payroll and certain excise tax returns, the IRS said. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due between Dec. 9 and Dec. 29, 2025, will be waived as long as deposits were made by Dec. 29.

The IRS said it automatically identifies taxpayers in covered disaster areas and applies the filing and payment relief. Taxpayers do not need to take action to receive the extension.

However, those who live or operate a business outside the designated area but were still affected by the storms should call the IRS Special Services line at (866) 562-5227 to request relief. Tax practitioners who maintain records for clients in the disaster area can also contact that line for assistance.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice that does not reflect the extension, the IRS said they should call the number on the notice to have the penalty removed.

The relief comes as communities across Washington continue rebuilding from one of the most destructive storm seasons in recent memory.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the co-host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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