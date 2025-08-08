Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The King County Independent Force Investigation Team (KC-IFIT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bellevue.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, at approximately 12:31 a.m. on Friday, August 8, an on-duty Bellevue Police Officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting on the 15800 block of Northup Way.

“No officers or other community members were injured,” reported Bellevue PD.

KIRO 7 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

