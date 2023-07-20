Invasive Japanese beetle spotted in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A bug with the potential to destroy crops grown in Washington is on the move.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a single Japanese beetle was discovered in Pasco on July 12.

In a recent warning from Washington State University, experts said the beetles could make their way across the state within two decades if steps aren’t taken to stop them.

The beetles have mostly been found in Yakima County, where some of the beetle’s favorite crops, such as hops and cherries, are grown.

Researchers say quarantine zones are key to keeping the beetles from spreading.

If you live in Washington and think you see a Japanese beetle, you’re asked to take a picture and report the sighting online, especially if you live in Yakima, Benton or Franklin counties.

The insects are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hair on their sides.

The grubs develop into adults while overwintering in the soil from fall to spring. They then come out of lawns or other soil in summer when temperatures warm up.

Japanese beetles eat more than 300 types of plants.

