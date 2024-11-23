Injuries reported after two-car crash at Puyallup intersection Friday night

PUYALLUP, Wash. — There were injuries reported as the result of a two-car crash in Puyallup Friday night, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

According to a post on X Friday night, at around 6:19 p.m. Friday, emergency personnel with the Central Pierce Fire & Rescue went to the scene of a crash that involved two cars at the intersection of 15th and East Main Street in Puyallup.

There were reportedly non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. There were no details regarding how many people were injured.

Officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to the scene and are handling traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.

The circumstances that led up to the crash remain under investigation.

