SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue team rescued an injured hiker on Saturday night, the team posted on Facebook.

Along with the Sky Valley Fire Department, crews located the hiker about 2.5 miles up the Woody Trail and worked into the night to carry them out.

"We’re grateful for the strong coordination between agencies and the dedication of our volunteers who responded quickly and worked hard," the team posted.

