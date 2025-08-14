Injured hiker rescued from Aasgard Pass after overnight mission near Leavenworth

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An injured hiker was rescued Monday on Aasgard Pass, south of Leavenworth, after crews spent the night on the mountain awaiting safe extraction efforts, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 21-year-old male hiker alerted 911 through a text at approximately 6:12 p.m. on August 11. RiverCom Dispatch received the report from an unknown caller near Colchuck Lake.

Injured hiker rescued from Aasgard Pass

The anonymous caller reported someone was yelling for help on Aasgard Pass. Officials attempted to receive more information from the caller, but only reports of continued yelling until approximately 7 p.m. were provided. The caller sent a separate text indicating that the hiker may have an injured ankle.

Chelan County Mountain Rescue Volunteers (CCMRs) were deployed on the trail to investigate the injured hiker’s whereabouts. At approximately 8 p.m., the hiker was reported to be on the southern edge of Aasgard Pass, near the cliffs of Dragontail Peak. There were additional reports that the hiker possibly had a broken or sprained ankle, wrist, and tailbone.

The location of the hiker required a hoist-capable helicopter to be requested. The U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment Yakima (Yakima Dustoff) accepted the mission to rescue the injured man.

The Yakima Dustoff responded to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery and picked up two CCMRs. The rescue team was deployed at approximately 11 p.m. at the top of Aasgard Pass.

The rescuers searched downwards and located the man approximately 900 vertical feet up from Colchuck Lake, at the base of Dragontail Peak. The man had an injured ankle and wasn’t able to put weight on it.

Due to the location’s close proximity to cliffs, the hoist rescue attempt was delayed overnight for a safer attempt during the day. Two CCMRs stayed with the hiker overnight, and in the morning, Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team (HRT) accepted the hoist mission.

Two additional CCMRs entered the trail on foot to help the hiker’s partner and assist with their exit from the trail. The HRT conducted the hoist mission and brought the hiker to safety at approximately 9:20 a.m., where he refused medical treatment.

CCSO noted the hiker attempted to ascend the wrong part of Aasgard Pass, and recommended future trekkers thoroughly research hiking routes before making an ascent.

“Aasgard Pass is a difficult, dangerous climb, and a through hike of the Enchantments should only be attempted by experienced hikers,” CCSO stated.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group