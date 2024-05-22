Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark expected to bring large crowds to Seattle Storm face-off

SEATTLE — Wednesday night basketball star Caitlin Clark will play her first WNBA game in Seattle.

The Indiana Fever will take on the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, tip off is at 7 p.m. and it’s expected to be a packed house.

“I’m excited to see the large crowd that’s it going to draw,” said David Parra.

The team says they are anticipating more than 18,000 fans.

“I think it’s great, it brings a lot to the city, and I think it unites us in a different way,” said Allison Davis.

Tickets for the game have been going fast. As of noon on Wednesday, there were still some available. The cheapest tickets were going for $40 on Ticketmaster, but there’s were some as expensive as $1,300.

“Oh wow… I mean it sounds relative to the talent that’s going to be there on the court tonight,” said Parra.

Clark has been selling out games and pulling in millions of views.

Many love the attention it’s brining to women sports.

“I love the camaraderie around the WNBA,” said Parra.

“I think it validates the game you know women in this city win more championships than the men, so it’s catching up finally,” said Davis.

Even Storm coach Noelle Quinn has chimed in, “I love that these rookies are elevating this league.”

During Wednesday’s game Clark will see a familiar face, former UConn teammate Nika Muhl who was drafted by the Storm.

