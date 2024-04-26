Independence Day firework show canceled in Renton

RENTON, Wash — The City of Renton has announced that it has canceled its 2024 Independence Day fireworks show and will focus on its Renton River Days drone show.

The fireworks show at Coulon Park was canceled because of environmental concerns, noise, and barge costs.

“This change aligns with the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship, and the drone show will provide a captivating experience for all community members,” said Laura Pettitt via press release.

On July 26, 200 drones will light up the sky during the 39th annual Renton River Days kickoff.

