Air France flight from Paris to Seattle diverted to Canada after passengers report ‘smoke in cabin’

A flight from Paris, France, to Seattle was diverted to Iqaluit, Canada, on Tuesday after a “heat smell” in the cabin, according to a media release from Air France.

Iqaluit is the capital city of the Canadian territory of Nunavut on Baffin Island, west of Greenland.

The crew aboard the Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner decided to divert “in accordance with the manufacturer’s procedures, the airline’s instructions and the application of the precautionary principle.”

According to Air France, customers disembarked, and the aircraft was being checked to determine whether it could continue to Seattle.

However, KIRO 7 News spoke to a passenger on the plane who said they sat on the tarmac of Iqaluit and did not disembark for four and a half hours.

The passengers were put on buses and taken to a terminal where they would be waiting for another “eight hours.”

The passenger told KIRO 7 News they also experienced “smoke in the cabin.”

KIRO 7 News spoke with two passengers on the plane, and we’ll have more information at KIRO 7 News at 4 and 5 p.m.









©2024 Cox Media Group